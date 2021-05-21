Britney Spears Rolls Around Her 'New Car' In Skintight Dress

Scroll for the photo. Britney, who employed Ellen for fragrance ads back in 2012, posted with vintage vehicle vibes despite the fun "new" caption. The Grammy winner, seen reclining across the car's hood, had her hair sweeping all around her face as she went skin-tight in a strapless and corset-effect dress, also channeling a slight grunge edge via chunky black and buckled boots.

The gorgeous photo, catching Spears over 100,000 likes in half an hour, came captioned: "Check out my new car guys...!!!"