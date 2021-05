On Monday, General Hospital viewers will get back to the regular action after Friday's focus on the farewell to Sean Donely. There was a bit of progress on the Maxie storyline and spoilers tease much more coming with the May 23 show.

Maxie has continued to push forward on her plan to fake her baby's death in order to keep her safe from Peter. During Friday's show, Maxie got an unexpected visit from Peter as well as a much-needed visit from Bobbie.