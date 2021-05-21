Trending Stories
Sean Hannity Says President Biden Is 'A Hollow Shell Of His Former Self'

Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks at Politicon..
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his Thursday evening show by expressing concern for President Joe Biden's health and accusing the administration of putting Russia first.

In a scathing monologue, Hannity played several clips of Biden and alleged that the commander-in-chief is suffering from cognitive decline.

The host also accused Biden of doing the bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden, Hannity claimed, has made the United States look weak on the world stage, creating an opening for foreign adversaries to expand their spheres of influence. 

'Complete Cognitive Mess'

Hannity kicked off the segment by playing a video clip of Biden having a "strange outburst" at a recent press conference, where he became "quite irritable" when answering questions from reporters.

According to Hannity, Biden "was never a particularly bright or smart guy, but what we're now seeing sadly for him is a hollow shell of his former self."

The president, the host continued, is now a "complete cognitive mess" and American adversaries such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are taking advantage of that.

Cognitive Decline

Hannity is not the first person to allege Biden is suffering from cognitive decline. In fact, many Republican politicians and media personalities have said the same, deeming the Democrat incompetent and unfit for office.

Reports suggest that GOP lawmakers are divided on this issue.

Some of those who met with the president have told the press that he is doing perfectly fine and that he was well-prepared for their meetings.

Lawmakers close to Trump, however, have expressed serious concerns about Biden's cognitive health, with some suggesting that he may be developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Russia First

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Pool

Hannity also commented on the Biden administration's reported decision to waive sanctions on companies and individuals overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into Germany.

"This is what America last looks like. This was putting Putin first and Russia first," Hannity said of the move.

"Last week, Russians hacked America's largest pipeline system causing massive fuel shortages in 17 states, all along the east coast, up and down the east coast. And this week they were rewarded with their very own pipeline into Germany."

Nord Stream 2

Democrats spent years claiming that Trump works for the Russian government, but sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 were in place while Trump was in office.

As reported by Reuters, Republican lawmakers attacked Biden for reportedly deciding to lift the sanctions, claiming that the move would achieve nothing but benefit Putin and his cronies.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep.  Michael McCaul of Texas both issued strongly-worded statements saying that building the pipeline would help Russia achieve its geopolitical goals and jeopardize American allies in Europe.

