Sean Hannity Says President Biden Is 'A Hollow Shell Of His Former Self'

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his Thursday evening show by expressing concern for President Joe Biden's health and accusing the administration of putting Russia first.

In a scathing monologue, Hannity played several clips of Biden and alleged that the commander-in-chief is suffering from cognitive decline.

The host also accused Biden of doing the bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden, Hannity claimed, has made the United States look weak on the world stage, creating an opening for foreign adversaries to expand their spheres of influence.