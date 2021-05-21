Jessica Simpson Stuns In T-Bar Sundress For Major Milestone

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, engaged for four years before marrying Eric in Santa Barbara, CA and in front of famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, posted a black-and-white snap. The Jessica Simpson Style founder, peeping the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, showed off some rippling muscles from the chest up, seen in a monochrome and patterned T-bar sundress and lying back to rest her head on Eric's chest.

A gorgeous smile from the mom of three was met by a big and happy grin from Eric.