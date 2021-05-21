Jessica Simpson Stuns In T-Bar Sundress For Major Milestone

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson couldn't have looked more stunning today, taking to Instagram to mark a major milestone in her life and celebrating with her 5.6 million followers. The actress, singer, and fashion mogul, who regularly shouts out her family on social media, made her Friday share a giant shout-out to husband Eric Johnson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, is today celebrating 11 years since saying "I do," and the photo marking the occasion came with some new confessions from the popular blonde. Check it out below.

11 Years With This Guy

Jessica Simpson and husband at an event
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, engaged for four years before marrying Eric in Santa Barbara, CA and in front of famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, posted a black-and-white snap. The Jessica Simpson Style founder, peeping the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, showed off some rippling muscles from the chest up, seen in a monochrome and patterned T-bar sundress and lying back to rest her head on Eric's chest.

A gorgeous smile from the mom of three was met by a big and happy grin from Eric.

See The Stunning Snap Below!

Jessica was in charge of the camera, with the selfie seeing the star open: "11 years STRONG."

"11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," the Dukes of Hazzard star continued.

Jessica even referred to our "connected hearts" as "praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day." The couple shares Maxwell, 9, Ace, 7, and 2019-born Birdie Mae. See her love at first sight reveal after the photo.

Reveals Love At First Sight

Jessica Simpson and family selfie
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica, whose 2020 memoir has chronicled her failed marriage to John Mayer, added: 

"I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time."

More photos below!

Time 'Doesn't Exist'

Jessica, this year massively in the news for her new Amazon Original Stories essays, based on her Open Book memoir, told Eric: "Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden."

Jessica got engaged to former pro athlete Eric in 2010 after six months of dating. Eldest Maxwell was welcomed in July 2014 shortly before actually getting married - and, it would seem, never looking back.

