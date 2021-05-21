Barack Obama Reportedly Called Reporters 'Motherf*ckers'

In his forthcoming book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, The Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere shared numerous intriguing details about former President Barack Obama's behavior behind the scenes.

Reserved and articulate in public, Obama reportedly has a tendency to be blunt and use profanities in private conversations.

In his book, Dovere detailed several instances where the former president used profanity and candidly spoke about his political opponents and allies alike.

On one occasion, according to the book, Obama discussed his relationship with the press.