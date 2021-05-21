Kevin McCarthy Willing To Testify Before January 6 Commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that he would be willing to testify before a commission investigating the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

The riots took place after former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C. In his speech, Trump repeatedly claimed that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to widespread irregularities and unprecedented voting fraud.

Trump was later charged with inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government and impeached by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.