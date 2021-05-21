Trending Stories
Kevin McCarthy Willing To Testify Before January 6 Commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that he would be willing to testify before a commission investigating the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

The riots took place after former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C. In his speech, Trump repeatedly claimed that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to widespread irregularities and unprecedented voting fraud.

Trump was later charged with inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government and impeached by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

Testimony

Asked by a reporter at a press conference whether he would testify before a January 6 commission, McCarthy responded "sure, next question," according to Politico.

McCarthy would be a key witness for the proposed commission, because he reportedly held a phone call with Trump as a group of violent protesters stormed and vandalized the Capitol building.

McCarthy's testimony could reveal additional information about the White House response to the riots, as well as shed some light on how the former president behaved as his supporters stormed the Capitol building. 

Pelosi Commission 

McCarthy dismissed the need for a commission to investigate the Capitol riots, suggesting that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is pushing for an investigation due to partisan reasons.

"I just think a Pelosi commission is a lot of politics," McCarthy said, arguing that it was not a conflict of interest for certain lawmakers to vote on the commission bill, even though they may be called to testify before at some point.

"No. Because who knows what they’re going to do on the commission? So no, I don’t think so," McCarthy said when asked if there would be a conflict of interest.

House GOP

Though McCarthy has made it clear that he is opposed to establishing a January 6 commission, 35 House Republicans on Wednesday broke with party leadership and expressed support for the effort, voting for a bipartisan bill from Democratic Reps Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and GOP Rep. John Katko of New York.

As reported by CNN, the bill has moved to the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties. It has slim chances of passing, given Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said GOP senators do not support it.

Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Trump slammed GOP lawmakers who voted for Thompson and Katko's bill, saying in a statement that Republicans need to stick together.

"See, 35 wayward Republicans -- they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do," the former president said.

"Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!" he added.

