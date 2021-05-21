Chloe Bailey showed her fans how thankful she is for their love and support by revisiting a classic look that was popularized over a decade ago by a certain iconic pop star with a love of showing off her midriff.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old, who is half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle took to her solo Instagram account to celebrate topping the 3 million follower mark. She and her sister Halle, 21, created separate IG pages early this year. The younger Bailey currently boasts over 1.3 million followers.