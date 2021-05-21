Trending Stories
Donald Trump Slams 'Stupid' Republicans, Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged 

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

Ariel Winter Offers Irresistible Brunch In Summer Crop Top

Carmen Electra, 49, Looks Sensational In Leather Bikini & Chains

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers & Speculation: Theories Swirl Ahead Of Mystery Reveal

Chloe Bailey Takes A Bite In Bikini Top As She Celebrates Reaching 3 Million IG Followers

Chloe Bailey with lip ring and diamond earrings
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Treva Bowdoin

Chloe Bailey showed her fans how thankful she is for their love and support by revisiting a classic look that was popularized over a decade ago by a certain iconic pop star with a love of showing off her midriff. 

On Thursday, the 22-year-old, who is half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle took to her solo Instagram account to celebrate topping the 3 million follower mark. She and her sister Halle, 21, created separate IG pages early this year. The younger Bailey currently boasts over 1.3 million followers.

Forbidden Fruit

Chloe Bailey taking selfie in black cut-out bodysuit
Instagram | Chloe Bailey

Keep scrolling down to check out Chloe's sparkling ensemble. The "Ungodly Hour" songstress was photographed taking a bite out off a juicy red apple at least twice. Her healthy snacking reminded some fans of the fairytale princess who was tempted by one of the sweet fruits. 

"It’s giving Snow White with a hint of cocoa," read one response to her slideshow. 

Another commenter quoted J. Cole.

"Sip juice 💦from the forbidden fruit 🍎 and get loose," the admirer wrote. 

Chloe rocked a red lip that almost matched her apple. For one photo, she sucked her cheeks in to give herself fish lips.

Getting Blinged Out & Channeling Britney

 

Chloe glittered in a string bikini top covered with rhinestones. She coupled it with a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes with bedazzled trim. The pockets were exposed below the denim cutoffs' frayed hems, and they had been all blinged out as well. 

In 2010, Just Jared shared photos of Britney Spears stepping out in a pair of jean shorts with similar dangling pockets, minus the rhinestones. The publication deemed the look "pocket peek-a-boo." By 2013, other celebrities were rocking the trend, including Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry, and Vanessa Hudgens (via Yahoo! Entertainment).

Chloe Speaks Out About Her Racier Content

 

Just like Britney, Chloe keeps making headlines by dressing provocatively and being a little more sensual than some people are comfortable with. As reported by HITC, a "thirst trap" video of Chloe dancing around in a T-shirt and thong recently went viral, prompting her to explain what was happening in the footage.

"Guys that video was literally from may 2020 of me rehearsing the do it choreo alone in my room having fun 🤣🙈  wanted to show bts content. i stay up to 3-4am sometimes just rehearsing in my room," she tweeted.

How Does She 'Do It?'

Chloe Bailey rocking white crop top and blue pants
Instagram | Chloe Bailey

In an emotional Instagram video, the "Do It" singer spoke about why she enjoys getting in touch with her sexier side on social media. She admitted that she felt insecure about her appearance for a really long time. Chloe said that she used to hate her cellulite and think that she was fat, but now she loves her body.

According to Women's Health, Chloe has said that she does bodyweight exercises like lunges and yoga to stay in shape, and she eats a vegan diet. However, she credits a large percentage of her hourglass curves to genetics.

"I think half of my body is from genes and my family," she said during a fan Q&A. "My mom was a track star—her body was banging—and I think I got it from her."

