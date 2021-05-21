Knicks Could Trade Kevin Knox To Cavaliers For Kevin Love & 2022 1st-Round Pick

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have constantly swirled around veteran power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers gave Love a massive contract extension with the hope that he could lead them back to title contention. Unfortunately, in their first three years in the post-James era, Love was nothing but a huge disappointment.

With the team currently in the initial phase of a rebuild, keeping Love no longer makes sense for the Cavaliers. When the season is over, they are expected to find ways to get rid of him and his lucrative deal.