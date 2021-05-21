Trending Stories
Donald Trump Slams 'Stupid' Republicans, Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged

Former President Donald Trump attends a White House meeting.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with One America News Network that was broadcast on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump slammed "stupid" and "weak" Republican politicians for refusing to talk about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump still claims that Democrat Joe Biden did not win the presidential race legitimately and maintains that there were widespread and unprecedented irregularities.

He has yet to back up his claims with evidence, however, and courts across the United States have rejected dozens of his campaign's lawsuits as baseless. 

Election Fraud

Trump claimed that all conservative voters ever talk about is alleged electoral fraud, but some GOP politicians simply don't want to get to the bottom of what really happened in the 2020 election.

"They want to talk about the election fraud. The weak Republicans don’t want to talk about it. The weak or stupid or RINOs, call them whatever you want, and yet the Republican voter, that's what they want to hear," Trump said, per Newsmax.

"They want to hear about 2020. They want to find out, is that something that should be turned over?" he continued.

Good Politics

Insisting that conservatives want the GOP to focus on voter fraud, Trump claimed that some Republicans are hesitant to raise the issue because they think it's bad politics.

"When they rob a jewelry store of all the diamonds and they get caught, you have to return the diamonds. They want to find out what's going on. The Republican voter wants the story. The weak Republican politician doesn't want to talk about this story because they think it's bad politically"

"I think it's great politically," he stressed.

Arizona Audit

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Trump also discussed the ongoing effort to audit the votes cast in Arizona's traditionally-red Maricopa County, which Biden won by more than 45,000 votes.

 Last month, the state's GOP-controlled Senate hired a team to review around 2.1 million ballots and examine voting machines that were used in the election.

Arizona Republicans, including Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, have strongly supported the audit, but top Republicans, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have not.

Trump slammed McConnell, saying that "other than fundraising, he’s really weak."

Republicans Think Election Was Rigged

Polls show that Republican voters still think the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in April, 55 percent of Republicans said that Biden won thanks to widespread fraud.

In the same survey, 81 percent of Republicans said they view the former president favorably. In comparison, 61 percent said they have a favorable view of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, while only 38 percent said the same of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has long been one of Trump's most vocal conservative critics.

