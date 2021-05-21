In an interview with One America News Network that was broadcast on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump slammed "stupid" and "weak" Republican politicians for refusing to talk about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump still claims that Democrat Joe Biden did not win the presidential race legitimately and maintains that there were widespread and unprecedented irregularities.

He has yet to back up his claims with evidence, however, and courts across the United States have rejected dozens of his campaign's lawsuits as baseless.