Jessie James Decker Reveals Surprising Percentage Of Male Followers

Scroll for the photo. Jessie, fresh from catching the eye of both her male and female followers as she rocked a bikini for her brand's new $24 bronzing lotions, posted from her kitchen and looking flawless while promoting Love Wellness' supplements.

The Eric & Jessie alum, posing from her fancy island counters and in a cute white tee, heart necklace, and smiling with highlighted hair, was snapped in front of three vitamins bottles, a fiber tub, plus holding a pink-packaged product, announcing she was "about to get personal."