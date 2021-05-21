Jessie James Decker Reveals Surprising Percentage Of Male Followers

Jessie James Decker is talking percentages, specifically what proportion of her 3.6 million Instagram followers are male. The 33-year-old reality star, country singer, and Kittenish clothing founder has been making headlines galore this year from her brand to her recent breast surgery reveal, but talk was different ahead of the weekend as the blonde dropped some stats. On Thursday night, the mom of three updated with a stunning home snap to earn a little #influencer cash, and it looks like she's got every single detail under control. Check it out below.