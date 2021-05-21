Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

US Politics

Donald Trump Slams 'Stupid' Republicans, Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged 

Celebrities

Farrah Abraham Boosts Mental Health In Egyptian Goddess Bikini

News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Famous Relationships

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Intimate Bed Photo With 'Actual' Details

Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Reveals Surprising Percentage Of Male Followers

Carmen Electra, 49, Looks Sensational In Leather Bikini & Chains

Carmen Electra poses backstage at the Badgley Mischka show during 2018 New York Fashion Week.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Carmen Electra proved that she's still got it as she took to Instagram earlier this week to share a sizzling pic of herself wearing a bikini. A photo added to her account on Wednesday, May 19, showed the Baywatch bombshell looking hotter than ever in a leather two-piece with a chain harness.

The 49-year-old actress, singer, and model, who made headlines in 2020 for her appearances on the ESPN documentary The Last Dance, penned a saucy caption for the post, and temperatures immediately started to soar.  

As Gorgeous As Ever

Giphy | RuPaul's Drag Race

Carmen displayed her jaw-dropping figure in a standing pose, slicking back her hair as she placed both palms on her temples. She was photographed against a giant lattice, which a spotlight shining behind her back.  

The Ohio native proudly showed off her insanely toned body in the head-turning outfit, which also included massive Gothic-style dagger earrings and spiked cuffs.

"Stand and Deliver," Carmen cheekily captioned the black-and-white photo, which was taken by fashion and celebrity photographer Mario Barberio. 

Black-And-White Goodness

Carmen Electra rocks floral shirt-dress for bathroom selfie.
Instagram | Carmen Electra

The sizzling blonde has worked with Mario on numerous occasions and her feed features plenty of eye-popping shots that bear his creative touch.

One such example was a gorgeous snap taken for the 2020 issue of Runway Magazine, which saw Carmen looking effortless in a plaid Rebecca Vallance pantsuit and Louboutins.

The media personality, born Tara Leigh Patrick, followed up with a second black-and-white photo from their shoots, one in which she wore a sophisticated necklace, biker gloves, and a lace bunny-ears headband. Click here the snap, which Carmen uploaded on May 20. 

 

Stunning In Leather 

Carmen has been delivering a slew of mind-blowing looks for the benefit of her over 1.3 million Instagram followers. Earlier this month, the ageless beauty shimmied into a tight latex dress to promote her NFT collaboration with JeffBezos4Skin. In a bid to raise cash for breast cancer research, the star announced she was selling ad space on her chest, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. 

In her most recent share on Thursday, Carmen cut a fierce figure in leather pants, biker gloves, and a matching collar.  

Envy-Worthy Figure

Carmen Electra shows off taut figure in leggings and crop top.
Instagram | Carmen Electra

The I Want Candy actress, who last year launched a beauty line, boasts a fantastic figure at 49 that would spark the envy of women half her age. The celebrity isn't shy about flaunting her amazing physique on social media and even shares the occasional workout selfie.

Carmen recently channeled her Baywatch days for a series of posts in which she wore a colorful one-piece swimsuit complete with chic pink sunglasses,

"If I’d observed all the rules I’d never have got anywhere," she captioned one of the updates.

 

Latest Headlines

Knicks Could Trade Kevin Knox To Cavaliers For Kevin Love & 2022 1st-Round Pick

May 21, 2021

Donald Trump Slams 'Stupid' Republicans, Insists 2020 Election Was Rigged 

May 21, 2021

Jessie James Decker Reveals Surprising Percentage Of Male Followers

May 21, 2021

Farrah Abraham Boosts Mental Health In Egyptian Goddess Bikini

May 21, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Intimate Bed Photo With 'Actual' Details

May 21, 2021

Bette Midler Announces 'Hocus Pocus 2' With Original Cast: 'We’re Back!

May 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.