Bette Midler Announces 'Hocus Pocus 2' With Original Cast: 'We’re Back!

Bette Midler poses at the 71st Annual Tony Awards in 2017.
Shutterstock | 940660
Movies
Alexandra Lozovschi

Hocus Pocus fans went hysterical yesterday as Bette Midler announced to the world that the 1993 movie's much-awaited sequel is finally happening. The star broke the news on Instagram and revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 will be arriving on Disney Plus next fall, almost 30 years after the original aired.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" the 75-year-old actress wrote excitedly on social media, reeling in an elated response from her devoted followers.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to feature the original cast, as both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their roles as Sarah and Mary, respectively, alongside Midler's Winifred.

Fans Are Spellbound

Giphy

The news that the Sanderson sisters are finally making a comeback was met with avid enthusiasm by a great number of Midler's fans, who were overjoyed the follow-up flick is at long last in the works. 

"SCREAMINGGGGGGGG," commented actor and YouTuber Kalen Allen.

"I could cry," said another Instagrammer.

"We have been READY!!!!" read a third message.

"I’ll believe the rumor if it’s coming from Queen @bettemidler herself," chimed in a fourth follower.

More than 19,200 people commented on the post, which clocked in over 260,000 likes overnight.

What's The Sequel About?

Bette Midler attends Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project 22nd annual Hulaween event in 2018.
Shutterstock | 64736

According to Buzzfeed, production for Hocus Pocus 2 is due to begin in the fall of 2022. The movie is directed by Anne Fletcher, while the director of the original flick, Adam Shankman, is serving as an executive producer.

The sequel is set in modern-day Salem and introduces three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to the same place they were resurrected before, as noted by the publication. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary resume their quest for immortality and it's up to the new trio to stop them.

'A Movie For Everyone'

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter,  Fletcher said Hocus Pocus 2 "is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers," noting that she "can’t wait to get started."

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film. I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special."  

Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Chime In 

Midler's co-stars also confirmed the heavily teased Hocus Pocus sequel, rumors of which have been circulating for years.

"Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Parker titillated her Instagram audience yesterday.

"The people have spoken: I smell children... again," Najimy wrote in a post of her own.

Last year, fans were thrilled to watch the original movie on Freeform for the "31 Nights of Halloween." The gorgeous ladies also reunited for a virtual event benefiting the NYRP last October.  

 

