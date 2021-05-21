Bette Midler Announces 'Hocus Pocus 2' With Original Cast: 'We’re Back!

Hocus Pocus fans went hysterical yesterday as Bette Midler announced to the world that the 1993 movie's much-awaited sequel is finally happening. The star broke the news on Instagram and revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 will be arriving on Disney Plus next fall, almost 30 years after the original aired.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" the 75-year-old actress wrote excitedly on social media, reeling in an elated response from her devoted followers.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to feature the original cast, as both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their roles as Sarah and Mary, respectively, alongside Midler's Winifred.