Khloe Kardashian has just released her much-anticipated Good American swimwear collection and the entrepreneur is making sure that everyone's talking about it. The 36-year-old reality star and clothing designer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 20, to drop a sizzling selfie in which she wore a hot swimsuit from the new drop, and her feed immediately blew up.

Clad in a string bikini that left little to the imagination, Khloe proved she knows the art of social media engagement as she photographed herself in the mirror. See the result below!