Trending Stories
Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Tie-Dye Swimsuit With 'Bad' Tan Confession

News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Khloe Kardashian Drops Jaws In Good American Bikini

Khloe Kardashian walks the red carpet at the official grand opening party for Mohegan Sun's new ultra-lounge, Novelle,
Gettyimages | Dave Kotinsky
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Khloe Kardashian has just released her much-anticipated Good American swimwear collection and the entrepreneur is making sure that everyone's talking about it. The 36-year-old reality star and clothing designer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 20, to drop a sizzling selfie in which she wore a hot swimsuit from the new drop, and her feed immediately blew up.

Clad in a string bikini that left little to the imagination, Khloe proved she knows the art of social media engagement as she photographed herself in the mirror. See the result below!

Looking Like A Million Bucks

Khloe Kardashian snaps mirror selfie in tiny Good American string bikini.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

Khloe put her envy-inducing figure on display as she sat on the floor with her legs folded to the side. She held her back against the wall and arched her waist in a sultry pose, tilting her head as she peered into the screen to take the pic.

The mother-of-one looked hotter than ever in a moss-green bikini that brought out her perfect tan. The rich color complemented her brown tresses, which spilled over her shoulder and décolletage, framing her face and highlighting her beautiful features. 

Talented Designer

Khloe Kardashian shares close-up in tiny Good American string bikini.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

The two-piece was a ruched style that tied on both hips with coquettish bows. It featured a halterneck top that accentuated her perky chest.

The sizzling summer look was a major hit with her numerous fans, who flocked to the comment section to leave her more than 11,600 messages. The selfie also racked up 1.4 million likes overnight.

Khloe's former lover, Tristan Thompson, was among the many people who were captivated with the sultry share. The NBA player commented three heart eyes, but fans were not impressed one bit.

"The audacity of this man," replied one person.

"I thought Khloe wasn’t your type?" said another.

Promoting The Brand

Khloe Kardashian models Good American bikini for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

While her former partner and father of her child is caught up in yet another scandal and has filed a lawsuit against a woman claiming that he fathered her son and refused to pay child support, Khloe is busy promoting her brand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the new 5.20 Good American drop on Instagram with a bathroom selfie and video on Tuesday, impressing her sisters with her bikini confidence.

A previous update, embedded below, saw Khloe modeling a tan two-piece from her brand for a series of selfies and videos. 

Finding Her Confidence

Khloe Kardashian takes a selfie with daughter True Thompson.
Instagram | Khloe Kardashian

Talking to People magazine, Khloe confessed that her Good American swimwear helped her feel "comfortable" wearing bikinis.

"In the past, I was a one-piece girl. There weren't a lot of other options like two-pieces on the market that I felt comfortable yet stylish wearing. With Good American Swim, we wanted to alleviate those pain points that so many women face when finding the perfect suit, and offer quality swimwear for all women to look and feel their absolute best."

The collection uses an innovative, size-adjusting material that can stretch up and down a size to accommodate a woman's natural fluctuating body shape, noted the publication.

"Women's bodies change so much throughout our adult lives. We wanted to offer Swim that would evolve with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of our bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit, time and time again," Khloe told People.

Latest Headlines

Pairing Kawhi Leonard With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic 'Would Be A Dream' For Chicago Bulls

May 21, 2021

Halle Berry Shares Short-Hair Throwback With Enigmatic Caption

May 21, 2021

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

May 21, 2021

Ariel Winter Offers Irresistible Brunch In Summer Crop Top

May 21, 2021

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

May 20, 2021

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Power' Secret Inside Her Bikini Bottoms

May 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.