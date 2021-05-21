Pairing Kawhi Leonard With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic 'Would Be A Dream' For Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the teams that are expected to make major upgrades on their roster in the 2021 offseason. The Bulls may have successfully acquired Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, but the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season showed that they still need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of contending for an NBA championship.

When the season is officially over, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player that would complement their duo of Vucevic and Zach LaVine.