Pairing Kawhi Leonard With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic 'Would Be A Dream' For Chicago Bulls

Kawhi Leonard trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Chicago Bulls are one of the teams that are expected to make major upgrades on their roster in the 2021 offseason. The Bulls may have successfully acquired Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, but the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season showed that they still need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of contending for an NBA championship.

When the season is officially over, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player that would complement their duo of Vucevic and Zach LaVine.

Kawhi Leonard To Bulls

Kawhi Leonard reaction after an and-1
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the ideal targets for the Bulls in free agency is All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Andrew Miller of Fansided's Pippen Ain't Easy included Leonard on the list of prize free-agent targets for the Bulls this summer.

Though Leonard hasn't shown any sign that he's planning to leave the Clippers after the 2020-21 NBA season, he's expected to decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Bulls' 'Dream' To Pair Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic With Kawhi Leonard

Zach LaVine defending Kawhi Leonard
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

As Miller noted, successfully pairing Leonard with LaVine and Vucevic "would be a dream" for the Bulls this summer.

"Obviously, the Bulls could become title contenders right away if they were to somehow strike gold and get Leonard in free agency this offseason. A star trio that is rounded out by Leonard alongside shooting guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vucevic would be a dream in the Windy City. It’s one that is not likely to happen, but following what happens with Leonard in free agency is something that a lot of Bulls fans will be doing anyway."

Kawhi Leonard's On-Court Impact On Bulls

Kawhi Leonard goes for a dunk
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Leonard would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Bulls. His potential arrival in Windy City would enable them to form their own "Big Three" with LaVine and Vucevic and help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Leonard would give the Bulls another prolific scorer who could also contribute in terms of rebounding, playmaking, defending, and floor-spacing.

This season, he's averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

'Big Three' Of Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic Elevates Bulls' Status In The East

LaVine and Vucevic likely won't mind making certain adjustments to their games to accommodate Leonard in Chicago. If they mesh well on the court, the "Big Three" of Leonard, LaVine, and Vucevic Could put the Bulls in the same conversation as Eastern Conference powerhouses like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadephia 76ers.

However, there's little chance for Leonard to leave the Clippers for the Bulls in the 2021 free agency. Even if Leonard doesn't re-sign with the Clippers, he's more likely to join a team that is in a better position to compete for the title next year.

