Halle Berry gave fans quite the shock at the Oscars this year by sporting a blunt bob with baby bangs that was the talk of the town. The award-winning actress is still making waves with her hairstyle more than three weeks later.

While the star has since revealed that her red carpet look was not real, a throwback added to her Instagram account Thursday, May 20, got followers talking about her hair once more.

In the picture, Halle sported short, curly hair. Check it out below!