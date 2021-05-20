Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

Sommer Ray is not letting paparazzi photos of her leaving clubs go without some personal input. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, last year clapping back at allegations she's a nasty person amid having her backside "checked out," was today once again firing back, albeit with a little less aggression. Posting for her 26.4 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the Colorado native shared shots of herself leaving a Los Angeles club, also revealing what was going on. Check it out below.