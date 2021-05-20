Trending Stories
News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Celebrities

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Power' Secret Inside Her Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Highlights Her Belly Chains In Bikini Sunbathe

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

Sommer Ray close up
SommerRay/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is not letting paparazzi photos of her leaving clubs go without some personal input. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, last year clapping back at allegations she's a nasty person amid having her backside "checked out," was today once again firing back, albeit with a little less aggression. Posting for her 26.4 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the Colorado native shared shots of herself leaving a Los Angeles club, also revealing what was going on. Check it out below.

Epic Sense Of Humor

Sommer Ray by a car
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one showing off the model's flawless gym muscles, all dolled up in leather shorts and high, leopard-print heels. Sommer, who had been photographed in the street, was walking towards her vehicle in the dark and photographed pairing her shiny black shorts with a white tank, also rocking a leopard-print bag matching her footwear.

The media outlet seemingly didn't have a huge amount to say, writing merely what it saw. "Sommer Ray chats on the phone while leaving Club Hyde," they said.

See Her Reply!

Sommer Ray in jeans and heels
SommerRay/Instagram

Keep scrolling for the photo. Tagging Ray, The Daily Stardust added: "VIDEO OUT NOW ON THE DAILY STARDUST YOUTUBE CHANNEL. LINK IN BIO!!!"

Close-up photos of Sommer and her tousled blonde hair were also shared, with the model seeming to have aced yet another edgy, late-night night look. Sommer then reposted the story and added her two cents, namely an admission over the phonecall. "On the phone w my mom," she wrote. See more photos after the snaps below, where you can swipe.

All About Her Momma

Sommer is fresh from shouting out mom Shannon Ray all over Instagram, once earlier this year and out of the blue, then again for Mother's Day. "Happy mother’s day to my best friend, my queen, my rock, my everything!! i love you so much momma. thank you for everything 💛," she captioned bikini snaps of the twosome.

"She’s almost 57 but embraces & loves every year. (haters will say it’s surgery and all kinds of stuff but that’s simply not true) her mindset is so inspiring."

More photos below!

Making Her Own Headlines

 Earlier this year, the model opened up on her brief 2020 romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is now all loved up with actress Megan Fox.

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him…I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me. I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test.”

Sommer then joked: “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox."

Latest Headlines

Ariel Winter Offers Irresistible Brunch In Summer Crop Top

May 21, 2021

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Power' Secret Inside Her Bikini Bottoms

May 20, 2021

Kylie Jenner Highlights Her Belly Chains In Bikini Sunbathe

May 20, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: A Mystery Kicks Off During Sean's Memorial

May 20, 2021

George W. Bush Says Neither Trump Nor Biden Are To Blame For Border Crisis 

May 20, 2021

Donald Trump Is Favored Over Kamala Harris In 2024 Election, Poll Says

May 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.