Scroll for the bikini, one that's likely selling a lot faster today since Carrie was oh-so-casually name-dropped in the post. Carrie, who made 2020 headlines for her cheese-grater abs while posing in a herringbone bikini from her closet, has been busy making crustless quiches and working out, also not featuring in the standard way as the post went live.

The photo showed the two-piece against a digital setting and without any models. "HALTER TOP + HIGH-RISE SCULPTING BOTTOM," the brand announced.