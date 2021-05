Spoilers for Friday's episode of General Hospital promise emotional moments for long-time viewers. A number of people will gather to mourn the death of W.S.B. agent Sean Donely, and some sort of surprise is on the way.

Earlier this week, Anna got a call about Sean's death. She shared the news with others who had known Sean, and they'll all gather for a memorial service during the May 21 show. Some familiar characters and actors will be on-hand for the event.