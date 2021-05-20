George W. Bush Says Neither Trump Nor Biden Are To Blame For Border Crisis

In an interview that was published on Thursday, former President George W. Bush discussed what some describe as a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bush, the author of Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, called for sweeping changes in America's immigration system and argued that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle need to work together and come up with effective solutions.

According to Bush, neither former President Donald Trump nor President Joe Biden are to blame for what's going on at the border.