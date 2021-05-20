Britney Spears Spins Into The Weekend With Short Shorts Dance

Britney Spears is sending out yellow crop top energy in her short shorts spinning, and she's twirling right towards the weekend. The 39-year-old pop icon was back to her legendary home dances last night, posting for her 29.8 million Instagram followers and, in a rare moment amid recent lengthy captions, sending out only a red rose. The "Toxic" singer, fresh from showing off both her new pink hair and revealing she's been attempting gourmet cuisine at home, delivered buckets of energy, and fans are saying: "Yes, ma'am." See why below.