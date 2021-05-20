Trending Stories
Britney Spears Spins Into The Weekend With Short Shorts Dance

Britney Spears clsoe up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is sending out yellow crop top energy in her short shorts spinning, and she's twirling right towards the weekend. The 39-year-old pop icon was back to her legendary home dances last night, posting for her 29.8 million Instagram followers and, in a rare moment amid recent lengthy captions, sending out only a red rose. The "Toxic" singer, fresh from showing off both her new pink hair and revealing she's been attempting gourmet cuisine at home, delivered buckets of energy, and fans are saying: "Yes, ma'am." See why below.

Big Dance Energy

Britney Spears in shorts and crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Britney's home dances this year make major headlines, not limited to her Aerosmith one slamming documentary Framing Britney Spears back in late March. The Grammy winner, who said she felt "embarrassed" by the media, has since used home dance videos to call the documentaries on her "hypocritical."

Posting merely for the love of movement and shot inside a wood-floored and daylit studio, the blonde sent out her best weird and wonderful moves, rocking little green-patterned shorts and a ruffle-neckline crop top with thin spaghetti straps.

See The Video Below!

Smiling for her fans and twirling, Britney showed off her rock-hard abs and her tan, offering 1 minute, 8 seconds of footage.

"Britney gon give you a good spin and twirl in a crop top if she don’t do nothing else. yessss ma’am," a popular comment reads. See more photos after the video!

Spears is fresh from a major style overhaul, one seeing her channel the pandemic's biggest pink hair trend, already making COVID headlines from stars including actress Ariel Winter and model Kaia Gerber.

Calls Pink Hair 'Hot'

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Posing in a variety of catsuits this month, Britney flaunted her fluffy and pink locks, recently writing: 

"No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so fuck it … I did as many hair flips that I could 😳😳😳 !!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself 🔥🔥🔥🎀🎀🎀 !!!"! 

Spears then shouted out three celebrities: Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica-Parker, and 23-year-old actress Bella Thorne. More photos below.

'Sex & The City' Reference

Also shouting out hit HBO TV series Sex & The City, Britney revealed: " I was freaking 11 when that movie came out and I swear she had it right before Sex And The City … it’s all about the hair and the heels, people!"

Spears continues to battle 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case. She is gearing up to speak in court for the first time next month, with the #FreeBritney movement continuing to both back her and torment her.

