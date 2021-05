Pelosi denied Greg Pence's claims and slammed the congressman while speaking to a reporter from The Hill.

"He completely does not know what he’s talking about,” she said. "I was a force for coming back from the start, and I was glad it was bipartisan that we all agreed to come back."

“But he knows not of what he speaks, and he can ask his brother if he wants to get any information."

Greg Pence said that his brother was a "hero" and refused to leave,