Elizabeth Hurley Shares Important Health Update In Disco-Ball Glitter

Elizabeth Hurley was today all smiles in jazzy, retro, and disco-ball-inspired glitter as she updated her 2 million Instagram followers with major health news. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been making fun pandemic headlines with her imaginary vacations and 47 jars of home-made marmalade, today kept with the COVID theme, telling fans she's beyond-grateful to officially be on the other side. Hurley stunned in a plunging glittery sweatsuit top, and her caption showed a heart of gold. Check it out below.