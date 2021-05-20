Elizabeth Hurley Shares Important Health Update In Disco-Ball Glitter

Scroll for the photo. Liz, who has shared being terrified of infecting vulnerable individuals in quarantine with her, made her Thursday update a confirmation that she's received her second COVID vaccine.

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder, smiling from a studded and debonair chair amid fine, old-fashioned furnishings from her U.K. mansion, sent out a little femininity via her v-neck-worn sweater, shouting out '80s style from the shiny silvers and flashing her pearly whites as she held up her vaccinated badge. The U.K.'s National Health Service then got a giant mention.