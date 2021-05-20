Elizabeth Hurley Shares Important Health Update In Disco-Ball Glitter

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley was today all smiles in jazzy, retro, and disco-ball-inspired glitter as she updated her 2 million Instagram followers with major health news. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been making fun pandemic headlines with her imaginary vacations and 47 jars of home-made marmalade, today kept with the COVID theme, telling fans she's beyond-grateful to officially be on the other side. Hurley stunned in a plunging glittery sweatsuit top, and her caption showed a heart of gold. Check it out below.

Big Vax News

Elizabeth Hurley smiles in glitter dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Liz, who has shared being terrified of infecting vulnerable individuals in quarantine with her, made her Thursday update a confirmation that she's received her second COVID vaccine. 

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder, smiling from a studded and debonair chair amid fine, old-fashioned furnishings from her U.K. mansion, sent out a little femininity via her v-neck-worn sweater, shouting out '80s style from the shiny silvers and flashing her pearly whites as she held up her vaccinated badge. The U.K.'s National Health Service then got a giant mention.

 

See More Photos Below!

Elizabeth Hurley smiles in sweater
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Whole-heartedly thanking the NHS, which has been offering Brits free treatment for decades and continued to do so amid COVID, Liz opened:

"Thank you to the NHS for my second Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine. I am very grateful. Thank you to all the courageous NHS workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe. All my family in my age group and older are now double vaccinated."

"All my younger family members will be registering as soon as their age groups open up," Liz added.

Scroll For Her 47 Jars Of Marmalade

Hurley, who is hunkered down in Herefordshire and with her elderly mother, continued: "I am so looking forward to downloading proof of my vaccines from the NHS app."

The swimwear designer now joins the long list of celebrities making headlines for having received their COVID vaccines. By far leading the way, and near-breaking the internet with her "felt nothing" reveal, was 39-year-old pop princess Britney Spears. Actress Ariel Winter has also made headlines for her "vaccinated vibes." More photos of Liz below!

Unexpected Backlash

Elizabeth was largely sent the thumbs-up by her adoring followers, but there's always someone out to ruin the party. A fan comment, which did slowly gain likes, told the blue-eyed beauty: "Keep that vaccine info to yourself. It’s not a badge of honor Liz. It’s a personal choice and should be a decision not based on pressure or gaslighting."

Liz has proven a talking point amid COVID for managing to do the one thing other celebrities can't. Namely, staying home during a pandemic and not jetting around.

