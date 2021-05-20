Trending Stories
Donald Trump Tells Republicans To Stick Together: 'There Are Consequences To Being Ineffective And Weak'

Former President Donald Trump holds a news conference in the White House.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Thirty five House Republican bucked party leadership Wednesday evening, expressing support for legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and is now moving to the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties.

GOP senators are expected to oppose the legislation, but, if all Democrats vote "yes," Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Former President Donald Trump, who is being blamed for the riot, has a message for Republicans.

'Wayward' Republicans

In a statement released Thursday via his official website, donaldjtrump.com, the former president ripped into "wayward" GOP lawmakers for supporting the creation of an independent commission.

"See, 35 wayward Republicans -- they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t," Trump said.

"They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do," he continued.

"Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!"

Trump Previously Warned GOP

As reported by Business Insider, Trump warned Republican leaders against supporting the bill on Wednesday, describing the effort to create a commission to investigate the Capitol riots as a "Democrat trap."

Trump said that any discussion "should be ended immediately," unless Democrats commit to forming a body that would investigate last summer's Black Lives Matter riots.

"Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!" the former commander-in-chief stated.

McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Mark Wilson

It remains unclear if McConnell heard Trump's message, but McCarthy did. The House minority leader slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to "negotiate in good faith" and described the effort to investigate the riots as "counterproductive."

As Business Insider noted, the bill had bipartisan support largely because the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, endorsed it early on.

The group said that establishing a commission would help "ensure an attack like January 6th can never take place again."

Commission

The proposed 9/11-style commission would include five members from each party, according to US News

The chairperson would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, while the five Republicans would be selected by their own party.

The commission would have subpoena power, though its subpoenas would have to be approved by a majority vote or supported by both the chairman and vice chairman.

Trump allies in Congress have repeatedly downplayed the January 6 riots, accusing their Democratic colleagues of overreacting and harassing peaceful protesters. 

