Donald Trump Tells Republicans To Stick Together: 'There Are Consequences To Being Ineffective And Weak'

Thirty five House Republican bucked party leadership Wednesday evening, expressing support for legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and is now moving to the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties.

GOP senators are expected to oppose the legislation, but, if all Democrats vote "yes," Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Former President Donald Trump, who is being blamed for the riot, has a message for Republicans.