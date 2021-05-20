Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital' Revolve Around Pentonville

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday reveal that viewers will get a chance to catch up with the latest developments related to Pentonville. Nikolas revealed he was buying the prison while Alexis remains locked up. Now, some significant questions may arise.

The General Hospital preview shared via Twitter detailed that Alexis will have a quiet chat with someone at Pentonville. It looks as if she'll be working her job with the books in the prison while she whispers that if anybody's been selfish, it's her.