Angela Simmons Stuns In Swimsuits Named After Powerful Women

Angela Simmons did not disappoint on the photos front, nor, it would seem, on the naming front as she launches her new capsule swimwear collection. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder, known for employing her "Built Not Bought" hashtag into inspiring social media posts, is fresh from stunning her 6.9 million Instagram followers in a pale blue and cut-out bathing suit, one of 12 as the VH1 face reveals she's named her pool pieces after women who inspire her. Check out the latest below.