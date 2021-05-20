Angela Simmons Stuns In Swimsuits Named After Powerful Women

Scroll for the photos. Angela, first using "Built Not Bought" for her 2019-launched Purpose App, is now channeling the three-word phrase as a fully-fledged brand one, this year launching her Built Not Bought by Angela wellness brand, one set to retail leggings.

Keeping up the fitness vibe as she showed off her gym-honed body, the mom of one updated posing indoors and wowing in her criss-cross and pastel swimsuit, one boasting a fun open stomach panel and coming with a meaningful caption.