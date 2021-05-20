Trending Stories
Angela Simmons Stuns In Swimsuits Named After Powerful Women

Angela Simmons close up
AngelaSimmons/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Angela Simmons did not disappoint on the photos front, nor, it would seem, on the naming front as she launches her new capsule swimwear collection. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder, known for employing her "Built Not Bought" hashtag into inspiring social media posts, is fresh from stunning her 6.9 million Instagram followers in a pale blue and cut-out bathing suit, one of 12 as the VH1 face reveals she's named her pool pieces after women who inspire her. Check out the latest below.

Named After 'Strong, Powerful Women'

Angela Simmons in slinky dress
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Angela, first using "Built Not Bought" for her 2019-launched Purpose App, is now channeling the three-word phrase as a fully-fledged brand one, this year launching her Built Not Bought by Angela wellness brand, one set to retail leggings. 

Keeping up the fitness vibe as she showed off her gym-honed body, the mom of one updated posing indoors and wowing in her criss-cross and pastel swimsuit, one boasting a fun open stomach panel and coming with a meaningful caption.

See The Stunning Snaps Below!

Angela Simmons in crop top
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Rocking large hoop earrings, waved hair, and a full face of makeup, the Fashion Nova partner shared her two photos, telling fans:

"Almost a week away from launching my capsule swimsuit line. I named each suit after strong , powerful beautiful women that I know."

" Can you guess some of the names ? It’s 12 suits. One for each month of the year 🥰😊❤️ Swim calendar 🗓 dropping too. Stay tuned ☀," Angela added. Swipe right below for both snaps - scroll for more.

Scroll For The Beyonce Bikini Dance

Angela made headlines just under a week ago for debuting the swimwear news, largely winding up in the news for the delivery as she shimmied around her bedroom to Beyonce's "ALREADY" while in a bright yellow bikini. The DHair Boutique partner, who has many strings to her bow as she continues to star on Growing Up Hip-Hop, wrote:

"Swim Suit line/Calendar dropping Memorial Day weekend !! Exclusive content dropping too ✨." Keep scrolling for photos and deets after the video below.

Body-Positivity Reveal

May 2020, marking the launch of Angela's beauty brand, also brought the star making headlines for getting honest about body image. Posing in a mismatched bikini and with zero makeup, Angela wrote:

“She’s not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack,” adding :“Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally… because if she didn’t who would ? She is me . And I am her.” See her working out below.

