Cavaliers May Consider Trading Collin Sexton Due To Unwillingness To Pay Him Max Contract, Says NBA Exec

Collin Sexton goes for a reverse layup
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama point guard Collin Sexton was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. From the time he set foot on the court, Sexton has shown a huge potential to become a superstar in the league.

As of now, Sexton continues to improve his game. In his third season with the Cavaliers, he's posting incredible statistics, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Collin Sexton Could Be Traded In 2021 Offseason

Collin Sexton making plays for the Cavaliers
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

However, despite his explosive performance on the offensive end of the floor, Sexton's name is still being mentioned in various trade speculations. In a recent article, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com talked about Sexton and his future with the Cavaliers. According to an anonymous league executive who spoke to Pluto, the Cavaliers may consider trading Sexton due to their unwillingness to give him a maximum contract extension this summer.

"An NBA executive suggested the Cavs could consider that because it’s a salary cap crusher to pay Allen and Sexton both long-term contracts over $100 million. This guy likes Sexton as a player, but not on a maximum contract."

Collin Sexton Wants To Get Paid Like De'Aaron Fox

Collin Sexton shows a successful three-point sign
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

Before he enters his fourth year in the league, Sexton would be eligible to sign a massive contract extension in the 2021 offseason. Though he's yet to turn into an All-Star, Sexton is already expecting a huge payday on his next deal. According to Pluto, Sexton may want to get paid like De'Aaron Fox, who signed a five-year contract worth $163 million in 2020.

Sexton may be as explosive as Fox on the offensive end of the floor, but it remains a big question mark if the Cavaliers are planning to follow in the Kings' footsteps and send their young guard the Brink's truck.

Why Cavaliers Should Hold-Off Giving Collin Sexton Max Extension

Jarrett Allen hugging Collin Sexton
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

It's only reasonable why the Cavaliers are having second thoughts about giving Sexton a massive contract extension this summer. Sexton isn't the only young player on the Cavaliers' roster that would be eligible for a new deal in the 2021 offseason, but also Jarrett Allen, who is expected to demand a four- or five-year contract worth more than $100 million.

Unless they find a way to get rid of Kevin Love, giving both Sexton and Allen a lucrative contract would have a huge effect on the Cavaliers' salary cap flexibility.

Potential Suitors Of Collin Sexton On Trade Market

If Sexton insists on signing a max deal in the 2021 offseason, there's indeed a strong possibility for the Cavaliers to move him this summer. Though the Cavaliers are expected to demand a huge haul for their former No. 8 overall pick, he's still expected to receive strong interests from teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost this summer.

Some of the potential suitors of Sexton on the trade market include the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

