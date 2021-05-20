Cavaliers May Consider Trading Collin Sexton Due To Unwillingness To Pay Him Max Contract, Says NBA Exec

When he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Alabama point guard Collin Sexton was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. From the time he set foot on the court, Sexton has shown a huge potential to become a superstar in the league.

As of now, Sexton continues to improve his game. In his third season with the Cavaliers, he's posting incredible statistics, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.