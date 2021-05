Salma, whose 2021 is bringing three movies and has largely shown plenty of action on her Instagram, followed by 17.8 million, revealed that she battled COVID in the early stages of the global pandemic. "My doctor begged me to to the hospital because it was so bad," the Mexican revealed, adding that she'd said: "No, thank you. I'd rather die at home."

Hayek further revealed that she spent approximately seven weeks isolated in one room of her London abode, spending some time on oxygen.