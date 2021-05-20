ESPN's Wojnarowski Discusses Kawhi Leonard's Plan In 2021 Free Agency

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. While the season is still far from over, there's already a growing belief around the league that Leonard willdecline his player option next season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Once free agency starts, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster will surely be lining up and doing everything they can to steal Leonard from the Clippers.