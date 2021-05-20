Trending Stories
Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Tie-Dye Swimsuit With 'Bad' Tan Confession

News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

TV

Michael Derek Johns: Notorious Taxi Bank Robber, AKA The 'Brown Bag Bandit,' Makes 'Love Kills' Episode

Celebrities

Nastia Liukin All 'Good Vibes' With 'Bad Tan Lines' In Swimsuit Selfie

Kylie Jenner Is A Beach Goddess In Knitted Mini Dress & Seashell Earrings

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kylie Jenner has been keeping Instagram fans on their toes all week while promoting her "internet-breaking" collaboration with TMRW Magazine, but the 23-year-old felt like a change was in order as she went back to posting vacation snaps yesterday.

Fresh from blowing up her feed with sizzling pictures from her TMRW shoot for two days straight, the makeup mogul and social media icon once again wowed followers as she uploaded a sultry beachside photo on Wednesday, one in which her famous hourglass curves took center stage.

Looking Like A Queen

Giphy | E!

Posing against a rocky backdrop, Kylie looked stunning in a white knitted mini dress that hugged her figure. Crafted from a gauzy fabric that was nearly the same color as the backdrop, the strappy number left very little to the imagination thanks to its cut-out bodice that revealed she wasn't wearing anything underneath. 

In the snap, Kylie sat on a large boulder with her legs crossed, peering intensely into the lens. The photo went viral and amassed more than 7.7 million likes overnight. Check it out below!

Beach Goddess

Kylie Jenner takes a selfie in black bikini and open open.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

Kylie brought her A-game in terms of accessories as well, rocking drop-down seashell earrings that were so long they brushed over her décolletage. She also wore a pair of clear armlets and adorned her fingers with several rings. 

She wore her long, brunette tresses down and parted in the middle and sported a couple of chic braids that gave her a laid-back vacation vibe.

"Back to vacation pics," the social media star captioned the upload, which also included a shot of the waves washing over the beach.

Time To Unwind

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie is currently spending time with friends on a luxurious vacation and has been serving up one eye-popping update after another.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently drove fans wild by posing in a tiny silver swimsuit while hanging out on a yacht. Kylie shared three photos of the look, clocking in more than 11.6 million likes on Instagram.

Another vacation update saw her looking flawless in a satiny peach two-piece, which she wore with a massive seashell necklace.

"My vibe right now is just living life," the mother-of-one wrote in the caption

   

Exclusive Interview With 'TMRW'

Kylie Jenner rocks netted catsuit for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Kylie Jenner

Fans are certainly looking forward to the new Kylie magazine, which promises to be a massive thrill based on the photos she's been sharing on social media. The 100-page issue is also expected to be an interesting read as it features an exclusive interview in which the Kylie Cosmetics CEO reveals what she does to unwind.

"It’s important to disconnect and find that balance," Kylie was quoted as saying by TMRW

"Sometimes I have moments where it’s been a bit much and I delete all my apps, have a week or so to detox. Social media is my job so I have love for it too, but I think it’s good for everyone to have a break."

 

Latest Headlines

Times Jenna Ortega Proved That She's The Perfect Wednesday Addams

May 20, 2021

Nastia Liukin All 'Good Vibes' With 'Bad Tan Lines' In Swimsuit Selfie

May 20, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Tie-Dye Swimsuit With 'Bad' Tan Confession

May 20, 2021

Britney Spears Clocks 1 Million Views With 'Little' Easter Outfit

May 19, 2021

Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

May 19, 2021

LeVar Burton's Daughter Mica Stuns With Modern Mermaid Cosplay

May 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.