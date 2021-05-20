Kylie Jenner has been keeping Instagram fans on their toes all week while promoting her "internet-breaking" collaboration with TMRW Magazine, but the 23-year-old felt like a change was in order as she went back to posting vacation snaps yesterday.

Fresh from blowing up her feed with sizzling pictures from her TMRW shoot for two days straight, the makeup mogul and social media icon once again wowed followers as she uploaded a sultry beachside photo on Wednesday, one in which her famous hourglass curves took center stage.