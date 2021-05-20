Times Jenna Ortega Proved That She's The Perfect Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega is about to get creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky. According to Deadline, she's been cast as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, a new Netflix series that will give fans of The Addams Family a look at what the pigtailed girl with a sadistic side is like as a teenager.

Edward Scissorhands creator Tim Burton, who was previously in talks to direct and produce new episodes of The Addams Family, is directing the series.

Jenna, 18, has starred in the satirical telenovela Jane the Virgin and the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. Those roles didn't require her to get in touch with her dark side, but she's also proven that she has what it takes to make the perfect Wednesday.