Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin may not be too crazy about her tan, but that isn't stopping her from showing off her swimsuit bod.

The 31-year-old former athlete and 2008 all-around champion, who last week was catching some rays on a Charleston, South Carolina, beach according to her Instagram feed, took to the social media platform on Wednesday, May 19, to show off her stunning figure in revealing swimwear.

Scroll through to see the photo that got fans taking for all the right reasons!