Britney Spears Clocks 1 Million Views With 'Little' Easter Outfit

Britney Spears today confirmed: "Yes, this is my Easter Suit today" as she confidently posed in a vintage-feel white crop top and matching shorts while sending out her best smile. The 39-year-old pop princess, fresh from celebrating her pink hair, made her Wednesday Instagram update a bit of a throwback, posting from Easter and definitely looking spring-ready. The Grammy winner's 29.8 million followers were delighted with the video, one that came with Britney talking of her "little white ensemble" as she admitted to gobbling chocolate. Check it out below.