Britney Spears Clocks 1 Million Views With 'Little' Easter Outfit

Britney Spears today confirmed: "Yes, this is my Easter Suit today" as she confidently posed in a vintage-feel white crop top and matching shorts while sending out her best smile. The 39-year-old pop princess, fresh from celebrating her pink hair, made her Wednesday Instagram update a bit of a throwback, posting from Easter and definitely looking spring-ready. The Grammy winner's 29.8 million followers were delighted with the video, one that came with Britney talking of her "little white ensemble" as she admitted to gobbling chocolate. Check it out below. 

'Yes, This Is My Easter Suit'

Britney Spears in indoor crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, this year all over the news from her battles with 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears to her slamming "Framing Britney Spears" docu, was all smiles and definitely showing off her super-fit physique. The yoga lover, rocking a billowing, peasant-feel crop top with embroidered details, also sported little white shorts, posing on an outdoor terrace as she was asked: "Is this your Easter outfit today?"

"Yes, this is my Easter Suit today," the blonde confidently replied, also showing off platform summer sandals.

See The Adorable Video Below!

Britney, who clocked an impressive 1 million views in just two hours, took to her caption, writing: 

"Remember when we all celebrated Easter last month ⛪️🙏🏼😮 ???? Well … after eating some chocolate 🍫🥚 I decided to put this little white ensemble on 💁🏼‍♀️✨!!!"

Comments quickly poured in. "Love a late-May Easter suit," one fan wrote, although, as is often the case now, Spears wound up sparking concern. The #FreeBritney movement, hell-bent on proving that the singer is being mis-treated, was quick to throw suspicion. See the replies after the video.

Scroll For Her Pink Hair!

Britney continues to clap back at allegations that she isn't in control of her social media. Despite telling fans she's the "happiest" she's ever been and this year saying she's totally "fine," #FreeBritney fills the comments section, continuing its accusations.

"WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? #prayforbritney," one fan wrote, with others asking: "Britney, are you okay?" 

Spears is now front-page news for some style talk, specifically hair. May has brought the star channeling the pandemic's pink hair trend, even shouting out other celebrities as she showcased her fluffy layered locks.

Celeb Mentions

Britney Spears flaunts pink hair
BritneySpears/Instagram

Just yesterday and while posing in a cheetah-print catsuit, Britney name-dropped three A-List celebrities.

"No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f-ck it … I did as many hair flips that I could 😳😳😳 !!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself 🔥🔥🔥🎀🎀🎀 !!!! Oh and not only did I copy @reesewitherspoon the other day with my throwback looks, but now I’m copying @sarahjessicaparker."

Britney then said she felt like actress Bella Thorne's "twin" with pink hair.

