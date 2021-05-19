Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

Scroll for the video, one that also included 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest in his own twin bed as the famous two-some were filmed in comfy PJs and learning a thing or two.

"Uh, um... I'm asking this as a question for a friend," Kelly said while buttoning up her pajamas: "Can sleep divorce lead to a regular divorce?" There was a slight joking tone as the mom of three asked the expert, and she first got a clarification of what a "sleep divorce" is.