Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is discussing "sleep divorce" while in chic and white-piped pajamas, but not how fans might imagine it. The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from celebrating 25 years of marriage to 1996-wed husband Mark Consuelos, was yesterday filmed in an unusual setting for Live! With Kelly and Ryan, with the full sleep-time setup on the syndicated talk series bringing the blonde in bed as sleep expert and clinician Wendy Troxel was guest. Kelly pulled off her usual humor, and she definitely hadn't failed on the style front. Check it out below.

Learning About 'Sleep Divorce'

Kelly Ripa and husband in sweatshirts
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that also included 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest in his own twin bed as the famous two-some were filmed in comfy PJs and learning a thing or two.

"Uh, um... I'm asking this as a question for a friend," Kelly said while buttoning up her pajamas: "Can sleep divorce lead to a regular divorce?" There was a slight joking tone as the mom of three asked the expert, and she first got a clarification of what a "sleep divorce" is.

See The Video Below!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan walking backstage
Live/Instagram

A sleep divorce, per Wendy's words, is the "increasingly common" choice that couples make to sleep apart. "There is this stigma attached to it," Wendy added, stating that people can assume that a couple that sleeps apart is having difficulties in their marriage. 

Quickly delivering more jokes, Kelly said that when she and Ryan "do sleepovers, we sleep in separate beds, but in the same room. Is that the same thing?" Ripa kept a total poker face, delighting the audience as she asked. 

Scroll For The Reactions!

Kelly, who said she absolutely loves the sound of a sleep divorce, had Ryan agreeing with her, even saying that people should go further and just sleep in separate rooms. "Go for it," he said. See the reactions after the video.

Kelly, who just made headlines for getting her wedding date inked in a tiny tattoo to celebrate her 25th anniversary, has been getting the thumbs-up, plus comments from fans weighing in on the whole sleep divorce thing. See them below.

Fans Say It Works After 25 Years

Topping replies is a comment merely reading: "Your love is divine!" Other fans, meanwhile, discussed the actual issue. Someone married just as long as Kelly and CW actor Mark, stated: "Been sleeping apart for years!! Still happily married 25 years❤️."

Agreeing was another fan, writing: "My husband and I have been sleeping apart for over 10 years. We are both happily married as well." In fact, it formed a bit of a pattern.

"Happily married 43 yrs but sleep divorced. Best thing we ever did!"

