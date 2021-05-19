Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

Kelly Ripa is discussing "sleep divorce" while in chic and white-piped pajamas, but not how fans might imagine it. The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from celebrating 25 years of marriage to 1996-wed husband Mark Consuelos, was yesterday filmed in an unusual setting for Live! With Kelly and Ryan, with the full sleep-time setup on the syndicated talk series bringing the blonde in bed as sleep expert and clinician Wendy Troxel was guest. Kelly pulled off her usual humor, and she definitely hadn't failed on the style front. Check it out below.