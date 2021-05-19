Trending Stories
News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

US Politics

Barack Obama Slammed 'Corrupt Motherf*cker' Donald Trump As 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' Book Claims

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

US Politics

Over 40 Percent Of Democrats Wouldn't Vote For Joe Biden In 2024 Primary, Poll Shows

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

Sommer Ray close up
SommeRay/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray was already getting dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018. The 24-year-old fitness face and social media sensation, who still bops around in bikinis as her posts gain millions of views overnight, is now having the last laugh as she holds a Kylie Jenner status amid Instagram's swim faces, with the days of posting for low $ well and truly over. Sommer runs her Sommer Ray's Shop clothing and swim line right from Instagram, and it's not all she's got going on. Check it out below.

Bikini Dances Paid Off

Sommer Ray on a balcony in heels
SommeRay/Instagram

Scroll for more photos. Sommer, whose infectious personality has won fans over as she readily films her mouth full of peanut butter and admits it's "gross," boasts 26.4 million followers on Instagram. Over on TikTok, where fans are quickly hitting "follow," it's over 10.5 million.

Posts, which come casual, often hilarious, and include the Colorado native's pet snakes, In-N-Out burger runs, and admissions that she's "slacking" on the diet and exercise front, are also lightly peppered with promo, all for her best-selling Sommer Ray's Shop.

See Her Workout Below!

Sommer Ray in overalls
SommeRay/Instagram

Sommer, who harnesses as much muscle as she does personality and made 2020 headlines for pushing a Lamborghini while in a tight dress and heels, started out wanting to be like her big sister.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15. I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person,” she told Forbes.

No Bimbo

The L.A.-based star, who regularly reminds fans of her Colorado ranch upbringing, added:

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less."

The ex to Machine Gun Kelly does, indeed, show her body, but she channels an empowerment edge, regardless of the amount of clothing she's wearing. Scroll for more photos after the video.

Pandemic Trends

Sommer Ray's Shop, popular with its innovative Gym to Swim bikinis and floral spandex gym-wear, is now retailing the pandemic's biggest sweatpants trend. Sommer this year announced that her brand's merch is unisex by posing in stylish white sweats from her bedroom.

The lates brings a PDS Underwear collab, in part sold out, with Ray's photos all over the underwear, with the model now also fronting G-Fuel protein powders. This, amid headlines Sommer just keeps making for destroying buckets of KFC chicken while in swimwear.

Latest Headlines

Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Will Be Indicted Before Summer's End

May 19, 2021

Barack Obama Slammed 'Corrupt Motherf*cker' Donald Trump As 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' Book Claims

May 19, 2021

Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sasha Faces Cyrus

May 19, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

May 19, 2021

Joe Biden's 'Please Clap' Moment Goes Viral

May 19, 2021

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Caterpillar Win In Swaggy Sweatpants

May 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.