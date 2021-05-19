The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

Scroll for more photos. Sommer, whose infectious personality has won fans over as she readily films her mouth full of peanut butter and admits it's "gross," boasts 26.4 million followers on Instagram. Over on TikTok, where fans are quickly hitting "follow," it's over 10.5 million.

Posts, which come casual, often hilarious, and include the Colorado native's pet snakes, In-N-Out burger runs, and admissions that she's "slacking" on the diet and exercise front, are also lightly peppered with promo, all for her best-selling Sommer Ray's Shop.