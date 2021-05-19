The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

Sommer Ray was already getting dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018. The 24-year-old fitness face and social media sensation, who still bops around in bikinis as her posts gain millions of views overnight, is now having the last laugh as she holds a Kylie Jenner status amid Instagram's swim faces, with the days of posting for low $ well and truly over. Sommer runs her Sommer Ray's Shop clothing and swim line right from Instagram, and it's not all she's got going on. Check it out below.