LeVar Burton's Daughter Mica Stuns With Modern Mermaid Cosplay

Mica used to work for Rooster Teeth, but she revealed that she had decided to leave the video production company last year.

"I’ve been very quiet about my experience with RT, but with the now vocalizarion of regret of lack of support from my ex coworkers I can say with confidence I didn’t leave because of the community, I left because of the company," Mica tweeted.

Her dad let her know that he fully supported her decision, and he revealed that racism played a role in Mica's exit.

"So proud of you for speaking your truth, Kiddo! I know you’ve been holding this in for four long years," he wrote. "As a company @roosterteeth failed you and your right to work in an environment absent blatant racism. Hopefully now they will address their toxic company culture!"

Mica has inherited her father's encouraging attitude. Fans of LeVar will soon get to see him appear as one of the guest hosts on Jeopardy!, and Mica really wants to help him become the game show's permanent host.

"If he lands the hosting position, I promise to post a super adorable photo of us from when I was a baby," she tweeted.