Trending Stories
News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

US Politics

Over 40 Percent Of Democrats Wouldn't Vote For Joe Biden In 2024 Primary, Poll Shows

BuzzWorthy

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Criticized Over Pic In Towel & PPE

Barack Obama Slammed 'Corrupt Motherf*cker' Donald Trump As 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' Book Claims

Former President Barack Obama delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

When Republican Donald Trump surprisingly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, then-President Barack Obama did his best to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power and assist the incoming administration.

For much of Trump's presidency, Obama stayed on the political sidelines, seldom commenting on the Republican incumbent's policies and rhetoric.

Privately and in behind-closed-doors meetings, however, Obama repeatedly lashed out at Trump, according to a new book by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

'Racist, Sexist Pig'

Dovere reports in Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump that Obama slammed his successor in meetings with donors and advisers, according to The Guardian.

When he spoke with "big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation," Obama reportedly called Trump a "madman."

"I didn’t think it would be this bad," Obama would allegedly say of his successor, once describing him as a "racist, sexist pig."

'Corrupt Motherf*cker' 

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 4083826

According to Dovere, Obama initially thought Trump would be a lesser evil than Sen. Ted Cruz, who came close to winning the GOP nomination. The former president reportedly thought Trump was "nowhere near as clever" as the Texas senator.

Obama's mind changed in 2017, Dovere reports, when he apparently realized that Trump posed a unique threat to American democracy.

At one meeting, Obama addressed the allegations that Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

"That corrupt motherfu*ker," he reportedly said.

Dovere's Book

In his book, Dovere also writes about the relationship between Obama and now-President Joe Biden. 

Like most Democratic politicians, Obama reportedly thought Biden would never be able to win the presidency.

Obama allegedly had "vocal doubts, shared by much of the Democratic establishment, that Biden was too old and perhaps past his best."

But Biden, now 78 years old, proved everyone wrong, winning the Democratic Party primaries in a blowout and defeating Trump in an electoral landslide.

According to the author, Biden realized that he has to focus on middle class Americans to beat Trump. 

Obama Vs. Trump

Data suggests that Obama is far more popular than Trump.

As reported by The Hill, in a February poll from YouGov and The Economist, Obama was named the best American president in history, while Trump -- who ended his historically unpopular presidency with a disastrously low approval rating -- was named the worst.

Similarly, an April poll from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center found that a strong majority of Americans like the way Biden conducts himself as president. Just 15 percent of respondents said they liked the way Trump conducted himself. 

Latest Headlines

Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sasha Faces Cyrus

May 19, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

May 19, 2021

Joe Biden's 'Please Clap' Moment Goes Viral

May 19, 2021

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Caterpillar Win In Swaggy Sweatpants

May 19, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Health Gains With Massive Market Lettuces

May 19, 2021

Over 40 Percent Of Democrats Wouldn't Vote For Joe Biden In 2024 Primary, Poll Shows

May 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.