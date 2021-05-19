When Republican Donald Trump surprisingly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, then-President Barack Obama did his best to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power and assist the incoming administration.

For much of Trump's presidency, Obama stayed on the political sidelines, seldom commenting on the Republican incumbent's policies and rhetoric.

Privately and in behind-closed-doors meetings, however, Obama repeatedly lashed out at Trump, according to a new book by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic.