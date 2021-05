Spoilers for Thursday's episode of General Hospital tease that a juicy conversation is on the way. Sasha told Brando the truth about her pregnancy, and now Cyrus has shown up to see her. How will she handle this, and will Carly's scheme related to Gladys be impacted at all?

During Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, Brando directly asked Sasha if he was her baby's daddy. Although she hesitated, and Carly had urged her to lie, Sasha chose to tell the truth.