Chanel West Coast Celebrates Caterpillar Win In Swaggy Sweatpants

Chanel West Coast is celebrating beginning to "fly" and looking mighty fly as she does so. The 32-year-old MTV face and rapper, fresh from announcing she's ditching L.A. for Miami, posted uplifting photos for her 3.5 million Instagram followers today, going designer and $$$ in Moschino, but keeping it chill as she hung around outdoor brick. The "40 Yard Dash" rapper's photos also showed off her brand-new pink hair, plus what's become a solid favorite in Chanel's 2021 wardrobe - her trusty bucket hat. Check it out below.